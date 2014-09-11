Most-Googled: How to Mend a Torn Hem (and Other On-the-Fly Fashion Fixes)

The Web puts answers to every conundrum at your fingertips, but do you really want to seek fashion and beauty counsel from whoever turns up at the top of the page? In a pioneering collaboration with Google, we quizzed the non-virtual pros for answers on the Internet's most-searched style stumpers.

September means one thing for our editors: Fashion month, a four-week long stint of runway shows in New York and abroad. A packed lineup leaves little time for fashion emergencies, which is why we consulted the voice-triggered search app Google Search (free on Google Play and iTunes) to find out exactly which questions people are asking on the fly. Behold, the top three.

Fix a loose hem?

"I have tried everything from staples to Scotch tape and prayers," said Joseph Cassell. His current fave? Hollywood Fashion Secrets Temporary Hem Tape ($8; beautylandcouture.com).

Unsnap a zipper?

"Use a little bit of crayon wax or a small piece of bar soap, and slide it up and down the area where the zipper is stuck," says Karen Jean-Aimee of N.Y.C.'s couture cleaner Madame Paulette.

Mend a broken nail?

"Put a sliver of clear tape over the crack, then apply a topcoat to hold the nail in place," says Katy Perry's manicurist Pattie Yankee. "When you get home, remove the polish and the tape, and seal the break using 5 Second Nail Glue ($4; drugstore.com).

