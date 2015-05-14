This Ring Sold for the Most Amount of Money at Any Jewelry Auction Ever

What does the most expensive ring in the world look like? Now we know. The Cartier "Sunrise Ruby" ring (above) fetched a record-breaking $30 million at a Sotheby's auction in Geneva earlier this week (and greatly exceeded estimates that ranged from $12 million to $18 million).

The wow-worthy piece features an exceptional and immeasurably rare cushion-cut 25.59-carat Burmese ruby set between between shield-shaped diamonds weighing 2.47 and 2.70 carats—and it set a world record as the highest-selling ruby at auction as well as for any jewel by Cartier. This is definitely one piece of bling we wouldn't mind receiving as a gift.

