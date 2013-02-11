The Most Buzzed-About Grammy Moments: The InStyle and Facebook Red Carpet Talk Meter Results Are In!

Last night, we partnered with Facebook (again) for our Red Carpet Talk Meter to find out what you really loved about the Grammys—from the outrageous fashion to the show-stopping performances and more. The Red Carpet Talk Meter measures the impact of chatter around an event, and there was certainly a lot of that going on last night! Click through the gallery to see some of the most buzzed about moments on the show, and tell us, do you agree with the results?