The Most Breathable Workout Wear to Sweat In 

The hot summer sun may feel like heaven while you’re poolside, but when you’re hitting the pavement for an outdoor run, the last thing you want is to feel sticky and restricted in your workout clothes.

Which is why we love these breathable pieces so much. From moisture-wicking fabrics to mesh panels, these workout wearables will help you feel cool and calm during a summertime sweat session.

Courtesy

Victoria’s Secret sports bra, $33; victoriassecret.com

Courtesy

Lorna Jane tee, $60, lornajane.com

Courtesy

Seamless Thread thong, $26, carbon38.com

Courtesy

Victoria’s Secret shorts, $30, victoriassecret.com

Courtesy

Michi leggings, $175; michiny.com

RELATED: 9 Products Every Fitness Fanatic Should Pack in Her Beach Bag