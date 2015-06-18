Watch the Moschino Man Runway Show Live from Milan Right Now

Moschino is known for it's bold and bright designs (check out Katy Perry's new ad campaign for the brand if you need proof), which is why we are at full attention each time the fashion house sends a new collection down the runway. Designed by Jeremy Scott and presented in Milan, Italy, this season in particular has special significance—Moschino is being featured as the guest menswear designer of Pitti Uomo, now in it's 88th season.

Watch Moschino's spring/summer 2016 men's runway show live below.

