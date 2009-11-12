Mosaic Touches: The Crosby Street Hotel

Courtesy photo (2)
InStyle Staff
Nov 12, 2009 @ 4:00 pm

The Crosby Street Hotel just opened in Soho and the interiors are to die for—colorful, cozy and a trove of fabulous decorating ideas, care of Kit Kemp, who owns the hotel along with her husband Tim (the British couple also owns The Haymarket Hotel and The Covent Garden Hotel in London, among others). Kemp favors mosaic, Moorish chests and mixes them with patterned wallpapers and fabric. Introduce this chic look in your own home with a tray using a similar design—leave it on an ottoman or tabletop or use it to serve drinks to holiday guests!

Wisteria Tray, $199; visit wisteria.com.

Joanna Bober

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!