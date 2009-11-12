Mosaic Touches: The Crosby Street Hotel

The Crosby Street Hotel just opened in Soho and the interiors are to die for—colorful, cozy and a trove of fabulous decorating ideas, care of Kit Kemp, who owns the hotel along with her husband Tim (the British couple also owns The Haymarket Hotel and The Covent Garden Hotel in London, among others). Kemp favors mosaic, Moorish chests and mixes them with patterned wallpapers and fabric. Introduce this chic look in your own home with a tray using a similar design—leave it on an ottoman or tabletop or use it to serve drinks to holiday guests!

Wisteria Tray, $199; visit wisteria.com.

— Joanna Bober