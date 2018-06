The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, DecadesTwo.1.

For the second installment of the global style series for Decades Two.1—a luxury consignment shop in Los Angeles—we're inspired by Morocco. Birthplace of Alber Elbaz and second home to Yves Saint Laurent, Morocco is definitely a gorgeous getaway. Shop the safari chic collection on DecadesTwo1.com now. Then, check back on Thursday, as we'll turn our attention to amazing finds inspired by the sunny beaches of Malibu.