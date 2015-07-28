Moroccanoil Just Launched Your New Beach-Bag Staple

Though we're nearing the end of July, summer is far from over—especially if Moroccanoil has anything to do with it. Everyone's favorite argan oil-based brand is expanding their body line to include sun care, along with a brand-new scent. Moroccanoil's sun range includes two lotions—in SPF 30 and 50, respectively—an SPF 15 sun oil, and a sprayable after-sun milk to restore any moisture lost at sea (or to the sun's UV rays). Each of the formulas boast the brand's hero ingredient of nourishing argan oil, and we're obsessed with the addicting scent, which is a nod to the age-old Tahitian practice of creating monoi perfume oil. If you're not familiar with the concept (don't worry, we were pretty green to it as well), monoi is traditionally created by soaking gardenia petals in coconut oil, resulting in the most gorgeous, beachiest aroma ever. The coconut oil has added moisturizing benefits your skin is sure to love, and truth be told, we could definitely see ourselves repurposing that after-sun milk as a mist-on lotion long after beach season ends. Find the products right now at nordstrom.com, priced between $28 and $32 per bottle.

