People Think The Morning Show's Trailer Is Basically a Jennifer Aniston Emmys Campaign

After what seems like forever (and has in reality been a little over two years), we finally have a trailer for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s new AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show.

In the upcoming drama, Aniston plays Alex Levy, a morning news program co-host opposite Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler, who finds herself alone at the wheel following allegations against Kessler. Enter: Bradley Jackson (a brunette Reese Witherspoon), a journalist the Morning Show is eyeing to replace Levy.

With respective backgrounds in Friends, The Office, and Big Little Lies, the show’s cast is hardly new to the TV landscape.

And for Aniston, who debuted her dramatic chops with Cake in 2014, the series marks an opportunity to receive the critical acclaim she’s been largely missing since Friends went off the air in 2004.

Already, viewers are keeping the sitcom alum’s dramatic turn in mind for Emmys and Golden Globes consideration.

jennifer aniston’s second emmy is coming https://t.co/7pIL7dsX1l — brandon (@celesteswright) August 19, 2019

I'm sorry, but the trailer for "Morning Show" looks so flipping good. I smell Emmys. I smell Golden Globes. I smell recognition for Jennifer Aniston's true acting abilities, FINALLY. #MorningShow — Dory Jackson (@dory_jackson) August 19, 2019

I mean, if this isn’t Emmys bait, what is??

nothing says "peak tv drama" quite like a slow motion shot of jennifer aniston slamming her glass on a conference table pic.twitter.com/MNwztfBRId — Claire Spellberg (@c_spellberg) August 19, 2019

Our campaign to get this age-defying woman (another) Emmy and Golden Globe begins now.