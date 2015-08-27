This Unexpected Product Could Be the Cure to Your Migraines

If being put out of commission due to a migraine is a constant theme in your life, and you've tried just about every remedy out there, the Morihata Sleeping Mask ($23; bigelowchemists.com), just might be able to cure what ails you. It sounds crazy, but don't knock the method just yet—the mask is infused with Binchotan charcoal, which is layered between the fabric in sheets. In addition to shielding your eyes from the harsh light that always seems to make a migraine worse, the charcoal helps to increase blood circulation, while reducing pressure and tension on the sensitive eye nerve area. Of course, everyone has a different treatment that works best for their own body, but if a charcoal-infused mask can cure our headache while letting us get a nap in, then we figure it's at least worth a try. Besides, it definitely beats popping an Excederin Extra Strength every few hours...

