More Proof That Olivia Palermo Is a Scarf-Tying Genius

Just when we thought we've figured out all of Olivia Palermo's savvy style moves, she pulls a fast one on us.

Over the weekend, the style star got into the holiday spirit, stopping by a fete at New York's St. Regis in winter whites—an ecru chunky Gerard Darel turtleneck knit ($355; gerarddarel.com) and a cream jacquard fluted Tibi midi skirt ($158; tibi.com). Rather than cover up her look with a bulky coat, Palermo bundled up with a playful mixed print shawl that she wrapped around both shoulders and knotted in the center.

This isn't the first display of her scarf-tying skills (she once wore it in a similar fashion while walking Mr. Butler), but this elevated approach has us marveling in her sartorial genius once again.

