Moore, Stone, Arterton and More Stun at BAFTA

While music's hottest acts partied at the Grammys in Los Angeles last night, film's hottest stars hopped across the pond to attend the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in London for what turned out to be one of the more beautiful red carpets of award season thus far. Julianne Moore walked the carpet with designer Tom Ford wearing one of his strapless blue designs, Emma Stone upped her status as rising style star dressed in head-to-toe Lanvin, and Gemma Arterton wrapped herself in a silk velvet black gown and tied on a sapphire blue bow, a look designed by Yves Saint Laurent. See the rest of the beautiful BAFTA red carpet looks in the gallery.