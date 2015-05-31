Mix Up Montauk's Coolest Cocktail Following This Easy How-To GIF

'Tis the season for summer soirées, and we've got just the thing to spice up your next outdoor bash. Straight from the lacquered Bar Room at Bridgehampton's Topping Rose House, the Montauk Mule is infused with muddled ginger and fresh lemon juice. The result? A zesty and refreshing twist on the classic Moscow Mule that has East Enders refilling their highballs everywhere from the backyard to the beach.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. of Grey Goose vodka

1-2 pieces of fresh ginger

½ oz. of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 oz. of Domain de Canton liqueur

Ginger beer

Preparation:

Muddle ginger in a cocktail shaker. Add vodka, lemon juice, and Domaine de Canton. Fill the remainder of the shaker with ice. Shake and strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with ginger beer. Sip and enjoy!

