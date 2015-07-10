Weekend at Gurney's: An Insider's Guide to Montauk

Montauk—the end of the storied Eastern Shore of Long Island, aka the Hamptons—remains a laid-back Luddite's refuge with as many fancy restaurants as there are killer surf breaks. We asked the owner of hotspot Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, George Filopoulos, where locals go to be seen, or unseen.

Here is where the gregarious owner goes to...

Get away from it all: "Camp Hero State Park is a short car or bike ride past town. Over 400 acres perfect for Oceanside hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Great seal watching in winter months."

See and be seen: "The 1,000-foot-long Beach Club at Gurney’s provides the only on-beach food and beverage service in all of the Hamptons. Whether they are relaxing on daybeds, swimming, or playing, guests come from all over to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience."

Have his favorite meal: "Inlet Seafood is a serene spot at the very end of East Lake Drive. We enjoy baked oysters and ultra-fresh sushi while watching incredible sunsets and boats come in and out of the inlet."

Go for a big night out: "An outdoor table on the lawn at Crow’s Nest Restaurant provides farm-to-table dishes and craft cocktails along with one of the best views in Montauk. Take your date down the hill and toast to a picturesque stretch of beach on Lake Montauk."

Do some shopping: "Whalebone Creative is a great brand and boutique located on Fort Pond Bay. I love their handmade, high-quality, limited-quantity T-shirts."

Hang ten: "Ditch Plains is referred to as the San Onofre of the East Coast and truly a sight to be seen. Air and Speed Surf Shop in town carries great gear and provides lessons for beginners and long boarders."

Have a chill lunch: "The Grill at Star Island Yacht Club is a casual open-air spot and often a seat at the theatrical finish line for many shark and fishing tournaments."

Gurney's Montauk; rooms from $495.

