Make It Personal: 10 Monogrammed Pieces to We Want Now

In fashion, there is nothing like having something that no one else does. A distinctive piece not only ups your street-style game, but gives you undeniable cred. And what better way to do that, than with a monogram? Ahead, our favorite pieces with an oh-so-personal touch.

Courtesy

CH Carolina Herrera tote, $620; for stores visit carolinaherrera.com.

Courtesy

Edie Parker clutch, $1,995; edie-parker.com/bespoke.

Courtesy

J. Crew shirt, $64; jcrew.com.

Courtesy

RELATED: The 6 Pieces You Can Repeat Without Anyone Noticing

Anya Hindmarch bag, $1,590; for stores see anyahindmarch.com.

Courtesy

Sarah Chloe cigar ring, $146; www.sarahchloe.com.

Courtesy

Kayu clutch, $80; shop.kayudesign.com.

Courtesy

Louis Vuitton organizer, $1,200; www.louisvuitton.com.

Courtesy

Cuyana passport holder, $95; cuyana.com.

Courtesy

Ralph Lauren pants, $90; ralphlauren.com.

Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff jody pouch, $125; www.rebeccaminkoff.com.

PHOTOS: Age-Wise Style: 5 Items Every Woman Should Own