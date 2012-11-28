Monique Lhuillier Opens Chic New York Flagship Store

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (5)

Monique Lhuillier has a talent for interior design! The celebrity-loved designer proved as much last night when she opened the doors to her New York flagship store, a gorgeously-decorated 3,000-foot, two-story space housed in a 19th century townhouse in the Upper East Side. “People always ask me if I wasn’t a fashion designer what would I be, and I always say I would be an interior decorator,” she told InStyle.com at the store’s opening bash. With her eye for design—teamed with the vision of interior designer Jennie Abbott—Lhuillier created a space where any fashion-lover would feel comfortable shopping surrounded with gray suede walls, jewel-box vitrines, and Waterford chandeliers. “I wanted to create a very couture feel, like in Paris—the experience of walking into salons and having lots of space and lounge, and to also have a private experience,” she added. The downstairs features ready-to-wear, while the chic staircase leads to cozy, intimate bridal salon filled with plush gowns, delicate veils, and to-die-for tiaras. “When you walk up, there is that sense of discovery,” Lhuillier added. Take a look for yourself the next time you’re in NYC, by visiting 19 East 71st Street, at Madison Avenue.

Take a peek at what can be found on the ever-so-perfectly placed hangers in the new flagship store! Click through the gallery to see our favorites from Monique Lhuillier’s spring 2013 collection.

