WearYourLetter with Monica Vinader's New Alphabet Pendant Collection

Known for creating jewelry with a high stackability factor, designer Monica Vinader is introducing a new must-have. The Alphabet Pendant Collection, which launches today, offers all 26 letters in a range of upper and lower case, varying depths, and unique textures to customize necklaces as distinctive as the wearer. "This collection comes from my obsession with typography," she shared. A favorite of celebs like Charlize Theron and Kate Winslet, Vinader created the line with a deliberate lack of uniformity to bring new life to personalized pendants. The characters range in price from $105 - $130 and are available in a choice of yellow or rose gold vermeil or sterling silver at monicavinader.com.

Courtesy

