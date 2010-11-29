Mondo’s Piperlime T-Shirt to Benefit AIDS Research

When contestant Mondo Guerra announced he was HIV positive on last season's Project Runway, it was one of the most moving moments in the show’s history. The designer has since become an AIDS awareness activist, recently creating a collection of limited-edition T-shirts to benefit the amFAR AIDS research organization. The $50 "Live and Love" shirts will retail at Piperlime starting this Wednesday, December 1st—$20 from each sale which will go directly to amFAR.

