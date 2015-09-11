Moncler's "Maya" Jacket Gets Its Own Photography Exhibit at #NYFW (For a Good Cause)

Traffic was at a standstill on a rainy Thursday night as the fashion week parties got started. Marc Jacobs commandeered the west side for a raucous affair that was a throwback to the city’s nightclubbing days (for the book release of Gloss, the Chris von Wangenheim photography monolith by Mauricio and Roger Padilha). Rihanna drew the masses to the New York Edition. And in midtown, at the New York Public Library, guests were slowly arriving for a dinner party thrown by Moncler, in the Italian style, which means that no food was served before 10 p.m.

RELATED: In Fashion Photography, When Does Freedom of Expression Become "Porno Chic"?

Calvin Klein left long before then, but many of the photographers and models who contributed to Moncler’s latest creative project, including Terry Richardson, Paolo Roversi, and Pamela Hanson, were just arriving. Lucky Blue, the social media star-model and face of Moncler's latest campaign (pictured, below, with his sister Pyper America, also a face for the brand), wore a modified tux. Margherita and Teresa Missoni walked the broad black gallery, passing by another Italian designer, Eva Cavalli, who delighted in the temporary artwork on display in a private show called Art for Love. Fabien Baron, the creative director, had gathered 32 top photographers to create works that incorporate Moncler’s Maya duvet jacket, with results from the whimsical to the provocative. The works are being auctioned through Paddle 8 to benefit amfAR, with bids ending Sept. 29.

Courtesy of Moncler

And the results were certainly worth seeing. David Bailey’s fabulously painted model treats a black Maya jacket as a headpiece. Hanson’s intimate portrait of Julia Restoin Roitfeld is lightly seductive, as is Steven Meisel’s portrait of a naked hunk using a jacket as a blanket. Richardson, well, let’s just say he has not toned it down at all. The most popular image so far, with 12 bids already, is by Brigitte Lacombe, modeled by a haunting black cat.

RELATED: A Cheerful Change Is in the Air on Day One of #NYFW