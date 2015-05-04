Moms Who Inspire: Jessica Alba

All week, we're spotlighting celebrities who have experienced a profound shift from motherhood, and are now using that transformation to be the change they want to see in the world. First up: Jessica Alba.

When Jessica Alba came to fame with 2000's Dark Angel, it was easy to predict her meteoric rise in Hollywood. But after the actress stepped into the role of motherhood, in 2008 with the birth of daughter Honor, now 6, few could have guessed how much the milestone would change her, particularly when it came to the profession she's now most closely associated with.

Since launching The Honest Co. in 2011 (the same year second daughter Haven was born), the entrepreneur continues to break ground when it comes to creating non-toxic products people not only want to buy, but do good too. Most recently, she partnered with Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Campaign on a line of diaper bags that help provide food to moms and babies in impoverished countries, and she's also designed a nursing scarf for Piece & Co., a company that sources textiles from women all over the world. Collaborations like these are just a few of the reasons why we've dubbed 34-year-old Alba a Mom Who Inspires.

We recently caught up with the actress about her adventures in motherhood and to see how this celebrity mom makes a big impact.

RELATED:Jessica Alba Discusses Women's Empowerment, Her Inspiration, and a New Collaboration

What inspires you to work with—and create—companies with a social good component?

Seeing the families that impacted by it and really changing their lives and making their lives better. Children need to be taken care of. Babies need to be taken care of no matter where they come from and who they are. Every baby deserves the best chance at life.

What were you like as a kid?

I was a tomboy and wanted to play with the boys and climb trees. I had a teddy bear that I would wind up and it sang a lullaby. And my brother always tried to take it from me! I was a thumb-sucker, so I had the thumb and the teddy bear.

Anything you miss about being a kid?

I like being an adult. Though I think the innocence in living without stress is really nice.

RELATED: Jessica Alba's Birthday Surprise Was So Sweet It Brought Her to Tears

Do you treasure nights when you can get away from the kids?

It's a mix. It is nice to have grownup time, especially at night, knowing they're going to be sleeping anyway. I often go and wake them up in the middle of the night and just cuddle them. It's the best thing in the world.

How do your girls react to seeing you dressed up for events?

They like when I go from mom to princess. My daughter got really excited about a dress [I wore to a gala]. She kept touching it and I said, "Honey, it's delicate." And she was like "What does that mean Mommy? If I touch it too hard it's going to break?" And I was like, "Well, yes, a little bit." So she scrunched her whole face into the skirt! But it was after a bath, thankfully, so she didn't have any food on her face.

What women did you admire as a kid?

My grandmother and my mom, for sure. Very strong women, very opinionated; loving; the anchor of the family.

Any plans for Mother's Day?

I'm still figuring it out. I’ll maybe take a trip with the kids somewhere, but I would miss my mom.

PHOTOS: Jessica Alba's Changing Looks

With reporting by Brianna Deutsch, Kwala Mandel, and Rita Kokshanian.