#MommyGram: How to Spend More Time With Your Kids — In Three Spritzes or Less

By InStyle Staff
Updated Apr 02, 2013 @ 2:20 pm
Mornings are busy! Here's a time-saving trick, thanks to Beauty Director & Editor of InStyle Hair and Makeover Amy Synnott-D'Annibale. The busy mother of two (and one puppy!) revealed her getting-ready must-haves with this photo on her @AmySynnott Instagram this morning. Read on, and try your own #MommyGram soon!

AMY'S #MOMMYGRAM TIP: "I don't have time to do my hair every day, so I wash it once a week at night and then freshen it up in the mornings. A few spritzes of dry shampoo (try Psssssst Dry Shampoo $7 at drugstores) and a bit of teasing around the crown helps camouflage greasy roots and add back some volume. I've also found that a few strokes with a Mason Pearson ($88 at nordstrom.com) does wonders for restoring shine and Breck-like bounce."

