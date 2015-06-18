8 Things Every Mom Should Pack in Her Beach Bag  

Watching your kids romp in the sand is a great pleasure, and a memory forever. And behind every darling photo of your freckled cutie pie lurks a well stocked beach bag, a sort of magician’s hat where every possible need can be fulfilled at a moment’s notice—from hunger to boredom to feeling too sandy. Besides holding a few can't-live-without-'em essentials (rash guards, anyone?), the items in this particular bag are targeted to minimize bulk without sacrificing efficiency. The goal is to walk somewhat gracefully from the car to ocean's edge with an umbrella and well-stocked tote filled with snacks and more.

Begin by forgoing the heavy sunscreen bottles for individual sunscreen wipes, and multiple beach towels for one expansive, lightweight cotton picnic blanket for everyone to sit on (bring just a few small towels pat dry after a swim). A collapsible beach bucket tucks easily in the bag, and, you can shake some snacks into a container that won't spill. These smart work-arounds promise to keep you more streamlined and less sherpa!