Molly Sims's Holiday Styling Tips

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

Model, actress, and designer Molly Sims recently released her Grayce by Molly Sims holiday jewelry collection. The lineup includes a mix of chic, art deco-inspired pieces that celebrate the effortless style of timeless icons like Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, and Jackie O. We had Sims dish on her personal style secrets and holiday dressing tips ("Don't be afraid to wear sequins!"). Click to read all of Molly Sims's seasonal styling tips—and to find out what she'll be gifting to her girlfriends.

