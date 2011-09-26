Molly Sims' Marchesa Wedding Dress

Flynet
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 26, 2011 @ 11:20 am

Congratulations Molly Sims! The model, actress, and new Project Accessory host married producer Scott Stuber in Napa Valley, California over the weekend. For her wedding gown, she chose a Marchesa design with a mermaid skirt and illusion neckline, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, according to People, as well as her engagement ring, which the groom designed himself. A chic bun updo completed her look, while Stuber wore a white-tie tuxedo by Tom Ford. Gorgeous! Click through the gallery to see more beautiful celebrity brides of 2011!

MORE: The Most Popular Wedding Gowns of 201150 Favorite Celebrity Wedding DressesThe Wedding Dress of the Year

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!