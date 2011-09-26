Molly Sims' Marchesa Wedding Dress

Congratulations Molly Sims! The model, actress, and new Project Accessory host married producer Scott Stuber in Napa Valley, California over the weekend. For her wedding gown, she chose a Marchesa design with a mermaid skirt and illusion neckline, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, according to People, as well as her engagement ring, which the groom designed himself. A chic bun updo completed her look, while Stuber wore a white-tie tuxedo by Tom Ford. Gorgeous! Click through the gallery to see more beautiful celebrity brides of 2011!

