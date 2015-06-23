Why Does Molly Sims Look This Good When She Rolls Out of Bed?

The importance of staying hydrated isn’t lost on Molly Sims—even when she’s sound asleep. To wake up to a healthy, more radiant complexion, the supermodel-turned-actress slathers on Karin Herzog’s Additional Sweet Face Cream ($55; karinherzog.com), a product that’s said to be especially effective when used overnight.

The formula comforts parched skin with a blend of vitamins and avocado, sesame, and wheat germ oils, which means it will come in handy after a day in the sun and, of course, during the cold winter months (though we’d rather not think of that yet). But aside from a daily dose of moisture, the face cream plumps up sagging skin and smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles, making it one of the star’s anti-aging secrets.

Courtesy

