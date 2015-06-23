Why Does Molly Sims Look This Good When She Rolls Out of Bed?

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jennifer Velez
Jun 23, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

The importance of staying hydrated isn’t lost on Molly Sims—even when she’s sound asleep. To wake up to a healthy, more radiant complexion, the supermodel-turned-actress slathers on Karin Herzog’s Additional Sweet Face Cream ($55; karinherzog.com), a product that’s said to be especially effective when used overnight.

The formula comforts parched skin with a blend of vitamins and avocado, sesame, and wheat germ oils, which means it will come in handy after a day in the sun and, of course, during the cold winter months (though we’d rather not think of that yet). But aside from a daily dose of moisture, the face cream plumps up sagging skin and smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles, making it one of the star’s anti-aging secrets. 

Courtesy

