Molly Ringwald's Approach to Fashion and Beauty? "I’m Low Maintenance”

Last night, fans of The Breakfast Club collectively threw their fists in the air when Simple Minds took the 2015 Billboard Music Awards stage to perform “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” the film’s hit theme song. The moment evoked nostalgia from the moment Molly Ringwald (who played icy cool girl Claire Standish) introduced the band.

And while the chic black Chloé jumpsuit Ringwald wore certainly would have met her character's high standards, the actress herself isn’t as fussy. “I think I’m low maintenance,” she told InStyle. “I try on a few [items] and then eventually something just sort of clicks."

Ringwald kept it simple at the awards show by pairing her jumpsuit with minimal accessories and only toting essentials inside her Amanda Pearl clutch. "I have concealer, and Josie Maran [Coral Oasis] lip stuff, and a Sisley pencil. That’s about it,” she said. "Ordinarily I’d put my credit card and driver’s license in, but all I need is concealer and lip gloss.” Ringwald's less-is-more attitude might just become our own new M.O.

