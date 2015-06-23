There's A New Kind of Statement Necklace in Town

Move over baubles and oversize gems...there's a new statement necklace in town. Colorful and larger-than-life bib styles have taken a bit of a back seat as sleek, modern versions continue to surface. The new statement necklace sits higher on the neck at the décolletage and is crafted in sturdy golds, silvers, and rose golds. The geometric silhouette is sexier and has more of a grown-up, badass edge. Even though these styles are minimal in design, they make just as much (if not more so!) of a statement. And unlike a bold bib, these new styles are subtle enough that they can be worn everyday without being a repeat style offender.

