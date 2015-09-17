See the Modern Family Cast Recreate Iconic Scenes from Breaking Bad and More TV Shows

The Modern Family cast flexed their acting skills by dressing up as characters from Breaking Bad (above), Married with Children, and Cheers for a photo shoot. See more images here. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Miss Piggy reconfirms her tragic split from longtime boyfriend Kermit by admitting that she's currently "playing the field." [Yahoo! News]

2. Get ready to rock and roll! Keith Richards announced that The Rolling Stones will start working on another album in 2016. [Billboard]

3. Ladies, heartthrob Chad Michael Murray will return to television for the new comedy horror Scream Queens. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. Forget all of the rumors you've heard about the Spice Girls' nicknames—a "lazy journalist" actually gave them their famous handles. [Huffington Post]

5. Shakira may already be a successful singer and a mother of two, but now she's ready to take on her next role as a star in the Angry Birds game. [Mashable]