Model Movie Night

Love a little catwalk drama? The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute will be screening supermodel-centric flicks like Funny Face (July 10) and Who are you, Polly Maggoo? (July 17) in honor of the "Models as Muse" exhibit. Each film will be followed by a discussion with a special guest—like Unzipped's Isaac Mizrahi on July 22. Can't make it to Manhattan? Have a model marathon at home courtesy of your Netflix account—and get your fill of posing while eating hot buttered popcorn.

• Funny Face; at netflix.com• Who are you, Polly Maggoo?; at netflix.com• Unzipped; at netflix.com

