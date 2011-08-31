Model Couple: Ryan Reynolds and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley!

Ryan Reynolds and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took a break from the big screen to heat up Marks & Spencer's latest ads! The British retailer tapped the pair to star in the fall campaign for its new Autograph collection. "On set, they worked together to deliver a mesmerizing performance which allowed us to capture shots that literally sizzle with excitement and an air of mystery," Steve Sharp, M&S's executive director, told The Daily Mail. Starting September 1st, the Autograph collection will be available at MarksandSpencer.com—they ship to the U.S.! Click through the gallery to see all the shots from Ryan and Rosie's campaign.

