This Savage x Fenty Model Lied About Being Trans After Transphobic Comments Got Her Fired

In what is quite possibly the most bizarre scandal to shake the fashion industry this year, model Carissa Pinkston publicly lied about being transgender after comments she made about the community got her fired from her agency.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves …

In May, Pinkston, 20 (who’s worked for Savage x Fenty, Prabal Gurung, and Marc Jacobs), wrote on Facebook, “Being Transgender does NOT make you a Woman. It makes you simply Transgender.” She clarified her comment the next day, writing, “Being Transgender does make you a Woman in a Transgender context according to gender and not sex. This is how they want to be perceived. In a biological context there are Females and Males. This is the world in 2019.” OK.

Unsurprisingly, these statements did not go over well with her representation. After the posts began to circulate online, Carissa’s agency fired her.

She responded by silently crying on-camera, and also coming out as Trans herself.

In a since-deleted post, Pinkston wrote, “I wasn’t ready to come out about it yet but today I got fired and I’ve been receiving hate mail and death threats ever since so I’m being forced to tell the truth. I’m Transgender. I transitioned at a very young age and I’ve lived my Life as a Female ever since. It’s been very hard to keep this secret but what I said about Trans-Women is a direct reflection of my inner insecurities and I have since come to realize that I am a Woman … WE ALL ARE!”

What is happening on Instagram with the model Carissa or her IG @/twistpinkston . She is claiming she is trans-woman, but supposedly had transphobic comments in the past? And one of her friends @/ oddfreckles is actually saying she is lying about being trans pic.twitter.com/GigdFklhNI — Kyana (@itsamekyana) July 23, 2019

It smelled fishy from the start, but then one of Pinkston’s industry friends, Aleece Wilson, called B.S. “I’ve seen baby pictures of Clarissa, I’ve seen her fully naked, I’ve been around this woman long enough to fully know her. We have many trans friends this conversation would have definitely been brought up,” she commented on Pinkston’s post.

Another fellow model, Aaron Philip, called Pinkston out as well.

imagine being a model who got exposed for being a raging transphobe/saying extremely transphobic shit in the past and then resorting to LYING ABOUT BEING TRANSGENDER ONLINE FOR CLOUT IN ATTEMPT TO SAVE YOUR CAREER...? i know this person irl and she is SO CISGENDER?? Y’ALL I-? pic.twitter.com/GtB55p8Cr5 — aaron philip (@aaronphilipxo) July 23, 2019

Days later, Pinkston admitted she’d lied, writing that she “panicked” and “though if I came out as Trans that I could somehow make things better for myself.” Her defense? “I’m only 20 and I’m human.” OK.

Oh, and there’s more. She then dragged Euphoria star Hunter Schafer into the drama, posting photos of the two of them, writing, “I hate to do this because this doesn’t concern her but, me being ‘Transphobic’ is stupid as sh— when I love Trans people. F— these haters trying to make me look bad. I been friends with Hunter way before all these comments and now she won’t even talk to me. You don’t know what it’s like to lose all your friends behind a misunderstanding.”

AAAAAAA SHE KEEPS POSTING MORE pic.twitter.com/WJIP9aZbAS — Maci Laforge (@macypoops) July 27, 2019

That’s all — for now. Regardless of how it all shakes out, we’d bet Pinkston’s standing in the fashion industry won’t be restored anytime soon.