Model Approved Trend: The Blazer Jumpsuit

Paris Couture Fashion Week is in full swing and that means we are in for some major model style-spotting. First up, Natasha Poly partying at the Ralph Lauren boutique in what looked like a simple jacket and pants combo. Turns out it was actually a blazer jumpsuit! Wear this new, more polished take on the all-in-one trend with a gold-buckled alligator belt for supermodel-inspired style.

Jumpsuit, Vintage Collection, $90; visit chickdowntown.com.Belt, Ralph Lauren, $1595; visit ralphlauren.com.

