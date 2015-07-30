ModCloth Launches Its Own Line to the Delight of Retro Lovers Everywhere

In 2002, Susan Gregg Koger and her beau Eric Koger founded ModCloth, a site that boasts an exhaustive, yet carefully curated, range of retro-inspired designs that fuse charming throwback styles with touches of modernity and whimsy. And clearly, ModCloth is doing something right, because not only does it have an incredibly engaged, devoted audience (see: its user-generated #OOTD style gallery), but it has found fans even in stars like Taylor Swift.

Now, 13 years later, ModCloth has launched its own label, funneling popular elements, like details, quality materials, and designs, into a collection catered specifically to its customers. The fall 2015 collection comprises a whopping total of 98 pieces, including full pleated dresses, darling Peter Pan–collar tops, and playful prints. And the best part? Everything is available now (priced between $35 and $150) on modcloth.com.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

RELATED: See Why ModCloth's Fourth of July Campaign Is Pretty Powerful