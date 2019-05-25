Moby Just Publicly Apologized to Natalie Portman for Saying She Lied About Dating Him

When Moby dropped a major bombshell about him dating Natalie Portman two decades ago, it was news to the entire world — including Natalie.

In his new memoir Then It Fell Apart, Moby claims he and the actress shared a brief fling in 1999, despite their 16-year age difference. However, Natalie immediately shot down the musician's dating allegations once she was made aware of the situation. "I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she said while telling her side of the story to Harper's Bazaar UK.

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18," she added, explaining that no one reached out to fact-check the story with her before it was published. "There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate," she said.

According to Natalie, they hung out a handful of times until she realized that an older man was pursuing her "in a way that felt inappropriate." Her denial didn't sit well with Moby, and he responded with a photo of the pair on Instagram, captioning the throwback snap: "I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date."

Following the backlash, the singer is now publicly apologizing to Portman for not letting her know she would be in the book before its release date and his reaction to her denying a romantic relationship. "As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” he began his Instagram apology.

“I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” he said. “I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress.”

He continued: "I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand."

Moby also wrote how he regrets his behavior towards a much younger Natalie back then. "Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago," he said.

No word yet on if Natalie is going to accept his apology.