Why Mixed Chicks' First Makeup Product Is Big News for the Foundation Category

Mixed Chicks, the hair-care line loved by celebrities like Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara, and many others, is branching out into makeup, and their first product is especially exciting for those of us on a constant searching for the perfect shade of foundation.

In a market where tones of medium to deep makeup hues leave a lot to be desired, the brand is expanding on the color wheel, while taking the guesswork out of finding a flattering shade of bronzer to boot. The Mixed Chicks In the Mix Dual Stick houses a smooth base on one end, and a subtly shimmery bronzing cream on the other.

The lightest shade in the spectrum, Sultry Sand, is a warm caramel that matches Sofia Vergara-esque complexions, and includes hues from gold-tinted almond to deep chestnut tones, all of which can be blended together to create a totally customized finish. Against deeper complexions, the bronzer can be used to illuminate the high points of the face, and we're obsessed with how the paraben-free formula practically melts into our skin, but has serious staying power.

Find the Mixed Chicks In the Mix Dual Stick for $23 per tube right now at mixedchicks.com.

