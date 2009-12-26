Mix a Movie-Inspired Cocktail

Christmas weekend is all about the movies with flicks like Sherlock Holmes, Nine and It's Complicated at your local multiplex. We asked mixologists from some of the country's hippest spots to create blockbuster cocktails inspired by this season's most buzzed-about films. Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s turn as Sherlock with a traditional English Bramble, or gather your girlfriends to toast the leading ladies of Nine and all things Italian with a Casa Negroni. And for the over-21 Twilight Saga fan? The classic Bloody Mary, of course.

— Bronwyn Barnes