Mix Up a Celebrity Cocktail

Nur Khan's Rose Bar is one of the hottest star hangouts in New York City, so if you're not on the A-list it's practically impossible to get past the velvet rope. Getting in might not be easy, but mixing up a Berry Bellini 20, the preferred Rose Bar concoction of celebrity patrons like Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba or Kate Bosworth, is a snap.

Ingredients:• 1 oz. crème de cassis• 4 oz. champagne• 1 raspberry• 2 blackberries• 4 blueberries• 1 strawberry

Directions:In a mixing glass, gently muddle (a bartending term that means "to mash") the berries with the crème de cassis. Add ice and shake lightly to chill the mixture. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne.

