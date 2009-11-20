Mix An Angel-Approved Cocktail

What did Heidi Klum, Miranda Kerr and Doutzen Kroes sip on last night to celebrate the year's sexiest fashion show? The Stoli Angel Elixir—the official cocktail of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at M2 Ultra Lounge in N.Y.C. You too can serve this sexy, Angel-approved cocktail at your next holiday bash—wings not required.

Ingredients:• 1 oz. Stoli Gala Applik• 3 strawberries• sprinkles of vanilla sugar• rose sparkling dessert wine

Directions:Muddle strawberries and vanilla sugar. Add Stoli Gala Applik, shake well and strain into a flute. Top with rose sparking dessert wine. Garnish with edible gold dust and pink aphrodisiac rose petal.

— Joyann King