Mix Up an "Always InStyle" Cocktail with Kenny Chesney's Blue Chair Bay Rum

Country crooner Kenny Chesney not only sings about the good life, he drinks to it also thanks to his newly-launched line of rum, Blue Chair Bay. Inspired by easy island living, these beach-flavored drinks -- in Coconut, White and Coconut Spiced -- are sure to transport you straight to the shore. But before you pull up a beach chair and start mixing a Piña Colada, why not try a drink concocted exclusively for InStyle? Blue Chair Bay's master mixologist Jonathan Pogash blended pomegranate flavors, lime juice and a dash of champagne for the “Always InStyle” cocktail in InStyle’s signature red hue. Scroll down to get the full recipe, and head to bluechairbay.com to see where you can purchase the rum in a store near you.

Always InStyle Cocktail Ingredients1 1/2 oz. Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum3/4 oz. POM pomegranate juice1/4 oz. fresh lime juice1/4 oz. simple syrupSplash of Champagne

DirectionsShake first four ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Top with the champagne. Add raspberry and mint sprig on rim of the glass for garnish. Cheers!

