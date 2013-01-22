Miuccia Prada Reveals Four of Her Sketches for The Great Gatsby

Although The Great Gatsby doesn’t hit theaters until May 10, we’re already getting excited for all of the fabulous 1920s fashion courtesy of Miuccia Prada! The designer collaborated with director Baz Luhrmann to create forty looks for the film, each adapted from past Prada and Miu Miu collections. In anticipation for the film's release, Prada revealed the design of four of the dresses, and from the looks of the sketches the designer is going for full-on glamour—perfect for Carey Mulligan's portrayal of one of literature's most supremely pampered characters, Daisy Buchanan. From sequins to silk to fur, we can't wait to see all of the other roaring 20s-inspired looks!

Plus, see all of the posters from the upcoming movie!

