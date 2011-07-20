Miu Miu's Beverly Hills Bash: Hailee Steinfeld, Camilla Belle, and More!

Miu Miu's newest face Hailee Steinfeld absolutely loves the feeling of modeling for luxury label, as she told us at Miu Miu's Beverly Hills bash last night. "It's really, really fun," the 14-year-old said of her new fashion experience. "I've gotten calls from a lot of my friends, and my friends' moms!" Inside, Steinfeld caught up with Camilla Belle, a previous Miu Miu model herself. "The first campaign I ever shot in my life was Miu Miu," Belle said. "I was 17, so it's always been an extremely special brand for me." See Ashley Tisdale, Diane Kruger, and more lovely ladies celebrating Miu Miu in the gallery.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf