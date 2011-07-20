Miu Miu's Beverly Hills Bash: Hailee Steinfeld, Camilla Belle, and More!

John Shearer/Getty Images for MIU MIU
InStyle Staff
Jul 20, 2011 @ 11:50 am

Miu Miu's newest face Hailee Steinfeld absolutely loves the feeling of modeling for luxury label, as she told us at Miu Miu's Beverly Hills bash last night. "It's really, really fun," the 14-year-old said of her new fashion experience. "I've gotten calls from a lot of my friends, and my friends' moms!" Inside, Steinfeld caught up with Camilla Belle, a previous Miu Miu model herself. "The first campaign I ever shot in my life was Miu Miu," Belle said. "I was 17, so it's always been an extremely special brand for me." See Ashley Tisdale, Diane Kruger, and more lovely ladies celebrating Miu Miu in the gallery.

MORE: Hailee's Ads for Miu Miu!

Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!