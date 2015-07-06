Miu Miu Is Launching Their First-Ever Fragrance!

As dedicated followers of Miu Miu's fashions, we're more than excited for the newest addition of the ever-so-chic brand to debut worldwide in September. Miu Miu’s first fragrance, is "unique, youthful, colorful and sophisticated," Caroline Javoy, group vice president of marketing for the label at Coty, tells WWD.

It's difficult not to adore this sneak peek at the first ads featuring Stacy Martin, who has already appeared in two of the brand's fashion campaigns in the past. The model, who wears a Miu Miu pastel-blue printed dress in the campaign, will be the face of the new scent, bringing a fun, youthful spirit to the fragrance. “She is an uncommon talent and an uncommon beauty because at the same time she is very timeless and modern," said Javoy. "She’s like the Miu Miu girl: She’s young, elegant and graceful, but has a bit of a dark side, which makes her very special and gives her an edge.”

RELATED: 5 Terms to Add to Your Fragrance Lexicon

As if it weren't already obvious by the gorgeous packaging, Miuccia Prada had a lot to do with the development of the label's inaugural scent. The fragrance’s opaque light blue glass flacon topped with a gold and red cap, was said to be inspired from vintage bottles and Miu Miu’s matelassé bag. “We wanted it to be sensorial, super-luxurious and sophisticated because [Matelassé] is made from the most luxurious leather,” said Javoy.

The new scent features a lily of the valley note, which is formulated by mixing jasmine with rose absolute and green notes. To grant a modern effect, Givaudan perfumer Daniela Andrier (who has worked with Prada) added a touch of akigalawood for a woody, peppery accent. Find the scent at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman starting in September.

PHOTOS: 12 Summer Fragrances to Spritz on Now