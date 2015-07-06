Ballerina Misty Copeland Joins the Cast of Broadway's On the Town

It's safe to say that Misty Copeland is having an unforgettable summer. Just last week the elegant ballerina was announced as the first black principal lead at the American Ballet Theatre, and now she plans on showing off her skills on another extraordinary stage.

The Broadway musical On the Town will add Copeland to the cast for two weeks from Aug. 25. The 32-year-old was delightfully surprised when she learned she landed the gig and explained to Time, "I was contacted by them and they actually wanted me to go in pretty quickly, and it was all just ‘Oh my gosh, this is not something I ever thought I would do. If I’m going to be part of a Broadway show, I think this is the one."

The role is certainly a great choice. Copeland will take on the character of Ivy Smith, who was previously played by New York City Ballet's principal dancer Megan Fairchild. Smith is an aspiring performer and the leading role requires a skilled ballet dancer who can also sing and act. Many of Copeland's fans are excited to see the ballerina take on a new challenge, so ticket sales are anticipated to sell out easily. Don't wait too long to reserve your seat!

