Misty Copeland Now Has Her Own Barbie Doll

Earlier this year, Barbie became more inclusive by introducing new dolls that come in tall, petite, and curvy versions, and it looks like Mattel is continuing the trend. Today, the toy company announced a Barbie doll in the likeness of ballerina Misty Copeland, the first African-American woman to become a principal dancer in the American Ballet Theater.

“I always dreamed of becoming an ABT ballerina and through Barbie I was able to play out those dreams early on,” Copeland said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to inspire the next generation of kids with my very own Barbie doll.”

Courtesy Mattel

“Misty Copeland is at the center of a cultural conversation around how women continue to break boundaries,” said Lisa McKnight, a senior vice president for Barbie. “As a brand, we want to honor women, like Misty, who are inspiring the next generation of girls to live out their dreams. We know role play often leads to real ‘play’ in life and we’re thrilled to celebrate Misty with her very own doll.”

RELATED: Now Barbie Can Be Anything, Too: Mattel Announces Iconic Doll to Be Available in Curvy, Petite, and Tall Sizes

The doll’s attire was inspired by Copeland’s Firebird costume from her first ABT principal role, making the doll even more significant for this barrier-breaking star.