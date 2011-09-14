Missoni for Target: Not Everything Is Sold Out!

Courtesy of Target
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 14, 2011 @ 4:40 pm

Having trouble purchasing Missoni for Target? You're not alone! After the 400-piece collection finally made its way to Target.com, record-breaking crowds crashed the site. But good news—not everything is sold out! As of this posting, there are still quite a few womens' looks, lingerie, kids' clothes and hair accessories to go around. As for home goods, check back with the site and your local Target store—the retailer is slated to get periodic shipments of Missoni styles through October 22nd. Good luck!

Plus: Check out the complete Missoni for Target collection in the gallery.

MORE: Celebs in Missoni for Target

