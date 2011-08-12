Missoni for Target: The Complete Collection!

Courtesy of Missoni for Target
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 12, 2011 @ 6:00 pm

Missoni‘s capsule collection for Target hits stores September 13th, but you don’t have to wait until next month to get a peek at the line! After debuting a 20-image teaser earlier this week, the company has revealed the entire Missoni for Target lookbook! The label's signature zigzag prints are splashed across everything from bikinis and martini glasses to laptop cases and bikes. Click through the gallery for the full lineup, and tell us, what's on your Missoni for Target wishlist? 

