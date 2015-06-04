Um, Tom Cruise Dies in the New Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation Trailer

A new trailer for Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation has arrived! Watch Tom Cruise work his way through 70,000 gallons of pressurized water without an oxygen tank here. [YouTube]

1. Taylor Swift found a way to dodge the paparazzi—and it involves walking backwards while hiking. [Today]

2. This four-day festival dedicated to the 30th anniversary of The Goonies includes an '80s convention, filming location tours, and more. [Yahoo]

3. There's great news for daytime drama fans: Jonathan Jackson and Nathan Parsons will reprise their roles on General Hospital. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. "Stay with Me" singer Sam Smith has made a full recovery from vocal cord surgery and plans to continue with his world tour. [Billboard]

5. Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have secured a dream location for their wedding: The couple will tie the knot at London's Kensington Palace, home to Prince William and Kate Middleton. [People]