The Miss World Pageant Will No Longer Have a Swimsuit Portion

For the Miss World pageant, skin is no longer in. The organization, which crowned its first winner in 1951, just placed a ban on the swimsuit portion.

"It's not just a beauty contest, it's "beauty with a purpose." There didn't seem to be a purpose to have the swimsuit," Chris Wilmer, the national director of Miss World America and Miss United States, said in a statement.

RELATED: Catch Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce Portrayal of a Boxing Champ

Instead, the bikini portion will relaunch in 2015 as a "beachwear round." "It'll be more of a fashion competition than a bikini show," Wilmer noted. He told ABC News, "Miss World should be a spokesperson who can help a community. She's more of an ambassador, not a beauty queen." He added, "It's more about the outreach and what a woman could do with a title like Miss World."

Last weekend's 64th winner, South Africa's Rolene Strauss, a fourth-year medical student, seems to uphold this new focus on beauty and community.

PHOTOS: 100 Best Dresses of the Decade