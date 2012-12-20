Miss USA/Miss Universe's Pageant Gown Designer: 'We Broke the Mold'

When Miss USA Olivia Culpo took home the top tiara last night at the Miss Universe pageant, she walked across the stage in a red carpet-ready velvet gown from Georges Hobeika's fall 2012 couture collection. “When Miss Culpo and the fashion director of the Miss Universe Organization approached me about selecting this gown, I knew they wanted to do something drastically different and to break the mold of the typical pageant evening gown," the celebrity-loved Lebanese designer exclusively told InStyle.com. Now, Culpo joins Eva Longoria, Beyoncé, Miranda Lambert, and more famous faces who have all worn his designs. "I loved that Miss Culpo was so confident about wanting to make a statement, because that is very essence of why and how I design.” It's no wonder celebrity-loved stylist Brad Goreski (amongst other judges) chose her as the reigning queen!

Plus, see what the rest of the top five wore!

