Miss Oklahoma Is Crowned Miss USA 2015

Olivia Jordan (aka, Miss Oklahoma) has been crowned Miss USA 2015.

She defeated first runner-up Miss Texas (Ylianna Guerra) in the final moments of the Sunday pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She was presented her crown by 2014 winner Nia Sanchez of Nevada, who also congratulated her on Instagram.

The annual pageant was still held on Sunday despite being mired in controversy due to co-owner of Miss Universe Donald Trump's controversial comments about Mexicans and Mexican Americans.

The real estate tycoon's description of Mexicans as "rapists" who bring "drugs" and "crime" into the United States eventually led to NBC cutting ties with the show, and caused the show's co-hosts, several judges and musical performers to drop out.

RELATED: Serena Williams Wins Wimbledon in Second 'Serena Slam'

The show was picked up by the Reelz network last week, and TV personality Todd Newton and former Miss Wisconsin USA Alex Wehrley stepped in as replacement hosts.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he would not attend the show because he would be "campaigning in Phoenix." (Trump is currently running for President, hoping to secure the Republican nomination.) Despite this, Trump's spokesperson Hope Hicks told CNN that he has "no official events" on Sunday and would be traveling to New York.

Although the show went on, the drama isn't over for Trump, as Mexico will no longer participate in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

2015's winner will be the 64th Miss USA to represent the United States at the Miss Universe competition later this year.

READ MORE: To see more articles like this, visit People.com.